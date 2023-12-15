State Trooper Tom Nitti, who recently left the popular singing competition “The Voice” for personal reasons, is still pursuing his music career. Nitti, a talented country singer from New Hartford, N.Y., shared a new song on social media Monday featuring two other contestants from “The Voice.” The track, titled “One Night Stand,” showcases Nitti’s soulful vocals and harmonizes with the voices of Bias and Lennon VanderDoes.

Although the song is not yet available on streaming platforms, it has given fans hope for more music from Nitti in the future. Despite his exit from “The Voice,” the 31-year-old singer remains dedicated to his passion for music. Nitti expressed his gratitude for the continuous support from his fans, friends, and family, while acknowledging that his children are his top priority.

While competing on “The Voice,” Nitti was on Team Reba and reached the top six finalists. His unique voice, showcasing a soulful “twang,” caught the attention of judges Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan. Nitti’s performances, including covers of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” and The Temptations’ “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” impressed the judges and audience alike.

Prior to his participation in “The Voice,” Nitti auditioned for the show eight years ago but withdrew after being accepted into the New York State Troopers Police Academy. Following his high school graduation, he served in the military, earning a Purple Heart for injuries sustained during his service in Afghanistan. Nitti then followed in his father’s footsteps by joining law enforcement and became a State Trooper in 2015. Alongside his duties as a trooper, Nitti regularly performs, including singing the “National Anthem” at official events, all while raising two children.

Nitti’s dedication to his music career remains unwavering, and his upcoming performances include a concert on December 15 at “Nashville’s Next Showcase” in Jordan, N.Y. Fans can purchase tickets for the event on vivenu.com. Despite his departure from “The Voice,” Nitti’s journey in the music industry continues, promising more memorable performances and new music for his ever-growing fanbase.