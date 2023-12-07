As winter approaches, many New Yorkers are curious about what the weather will be like in the Big Apple this year. While mild temperatures and rain have been lingering over the city, meteorologists are predicting that the upcoming winter may not bring significant changes in weather patterns.

Unlike in previous years, the Northeast is expected to experience the weather phenomenon known as El Niño this season. El Niño typically brings warm temperatures from the southern part of the United States, which could result in less extreme cold and snowfall in New York City.

According to AccuWeather, New York City is projected to receive 18-26 inches of snow this winter, which is slightly below the average of 30 inches. While this may be good news for those who dislike shoveling and dealing with icy sidewalks, it does mean that winter enthusiasts might be disappointed with the lack of snowfall.

Despite the relatively milder winter predicted for New York City, it’s essential to remember that temperatures can still drop significantly. However, historical data shows that the city has experienced much colder temperatures in the past. Some of the coldest recorded temperatures in Central Park include -15°F on February 9, 1934, -13°F on December 30, 1917, and -8°F on February 15, 1943.

While the weather may be more manageable this winter, it’s important to stay tuned to local forecasts and be prepared for any unpredictable changes that may occur. As always, it’s advisable to dress warmly and take precautions to ensure your safety during the colder months.

Overall, New Yorkers can expect a milder-than-average winter with less snowfall this year. So, while it may not be a winter wonderland, it’s an excellent opportunity to enjoy the city without the inconveniences that heavy snowfall can bring.

د لیکوال په اړه:

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist originally from El Paso, Texas, who has been covering local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023, and you can find more of Matthew’s work by visiting his portfolio.