نوې اینکر میګن مچل نن ورځ د WLWT نیوز 5 سره یوځای کیږي ترڅو سیمه ایز پوښښ ته وده ورکړي

WLWT News 5 has announced the addition of Megan Mitchell to their team of anchors and reporters. Mitchell, who previously worked at WLWT for seven years, will be joining Steven Albritton, Kelly Rippin, and Randi Rico on WLWT News 5 Today starting in January.

WLWT News Director Jeff Benscoter expressed his excitement about Mitchell’s return, stating that her knowledge and love for Cincinnati will enhance the station’s coverage of important stories and community events. Mitchell has been involved in covering significant events such as severe weather, the Fountain Square shooting, and presidential coverage during her previous tenure at WLWT. She has also been a part of events like the Flying Pig Marathon, Reds Opening Day, and even traveled to Los Angeles to cover the Bengals Super Bowl.

Expressing her enthusiasm about rejoining WLWT, Mitchell mentioned her close relationship with her future co-workers and the opportunity to share the most important stories of the day from Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State area. Cincinnati holds a special place in Mitchell’s heart, and she is thrilled to be back in the city she loves.

WLWT has been a leading TV station in Cincinnati for over 75 years and is the first NBC affiliate in the country. The station delivers local news, weather, sports, and entertainment programming through various channels, including its website, app, and streaming platforms.

Hearst Television, which owns and operates WLWT, is a respected media company with 35 television and two radio stations across multiple states. The company distributes national content through various networks and platforms. Hearst Television is known for its distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service.

Mitchell’s return to WLWT News 5 Today promises to bring enhanced local coverage and engaging storytelling to the viewers of Greater Cincinnati.