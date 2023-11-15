د یادولو لپاره مننه: لیسلي جونز د ژغورنې لپاره راځي

Thanksgiving gatherings often have their fair share of awkward moments and uncomfortable conversations. Whether it’s reuniting with estranged family members or navigating delicate political discussions, the holiday season can be a challenge. But fear not, because comedian Leslie Jones is here to save the day.

In a recent skit by TDS, Leslie Jones showcases her talent for shutting down awkward conversations during Thanksgiving dinners. For the affordable price of $29.99, she offers her expertise and teaches viewers how to handle those uncomfortable moments with grace and humor.

We’ve all had our fair share of bizarre Thanksgiving experiences. From family feuds to unexpected mishaps, these gatherings can sometimes turn into chaotic affairs. But imagine a dinner where friends become intermediaries, attempting to keep the peace between long-divorced parents and their new spouses. It was a recipe for a disaster.

On that fateful Thanksgiving, our group found ourselves in a whirlwind of strange occurrences, from sleeping in a room surrounded by harps (not recommended, by the way) to witnessing the depths of human bad behavior. It was a holiday gathering that we would rather forget, filled with sadness and tension.

That’s why the idea of having Leslie Jones by our side that day seems like a dream come true. Her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude would have diffused the tension and turned the evening into a memorable and hilarious experience.

So, this Thanksgiving, instead of fretting over how to handle your annoying relatives, consider investing in Leslie Jones’ expertise. With her help, you can navigate the most challenging of conversations and transform your holiday gathering into a truly memorable and enjoyable event.

