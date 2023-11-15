د کوډک سلایډ این سکین: د فلم سکین کولو لپاره نوې تګلاره

The Kodak Slide N Scan Digital Film Scanner offers a fresh perspective on film scanning with its unique features and design. While it remains a budget-friendly option, the Slide N Scan takes a different approach compared to its slightly less expensive counterpart, the Kodak Scanza. The standout feature of the Slide N Scan is its larger screen. Unlike the Scanza’s 3.5-inch screen, the Slide N Scan comes with either a 5-inch or a 7-inch screen. Opting for the 7-inch screen provides a more visually accessible experience without a significant difference in price.

Both the Slide N Scan and the Scanza utilize an LED light source and a 14-megapixel CMOS sensor for scanning film. This mechanism captures an entire frame of positive or negative film, or a mounted slide, in a single scan. The Slide N Scan offers a range of film type support, including 135, 126, 110, and 50mm slides, thanks to its main slide holder and insert adapters.

One notable difference between the Slide N Scan and the Scanza is the power source. The Slide N Scan is powered via a USB-C port, while the Scanza uses a micro USB-B socket. However, it’s important to note that the Slide N Scan doesn’t require a computer connection for scanning, making the reliance on a USB port somewhat unnecessary. Additionally, although the Slide N Scan features an HDMI port, an HDMI cable is not included in the package.

In terms of performance, the Slide N Scan proves to be a speedy scanner, capable of scanning 35mm frames in under 2 seconds. However, we found that the default automated color and exposure corrections on the Slide N Scan tended to produce darker results for negative film and brighter results for color transparencies compared to the Scanza.

Overall, the Kodak Slide N Scan offers a unique scanning experience with its larger screen and versatile film support. While it may require some manual adjustment for optimal results, it remains a budget-friendly option for those looking to digitize their film collection.

FAQs

1. Can the Slide N Scan be powered by an AC adapter?

No, the Slide N Scan is powered through a USB-C port and does not come with an AC adapter. Users can either use their own adapter or power the scanner through a USB port on their computer.

2. What film types are supported by the Slide N Scan?

The Slide N Scan supports 135, 126, 110, and 50mm slides. It features a main slide holder for mounted slides and insert adapters for 35mm, 126, and 110 film strips.

3. Does the Slide N Scan come with an HDMI cable?

No, the Slide N Scan does not come with an HDMI cable. However, it does have an HDMI port, allowing users to connect the scanner to a television or computer monitor for image playback.