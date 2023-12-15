د نوي KEF Q لړۍ معرفي کول: په اخروټ کې بې وخته ښکلا

The KEF Q Series has just unveiled its latest lineup of mid-priced bookshelf, floorstanding, and centre loudspeakers, now available in a classic Walnut finish. Combining timeless elegance with cutting-edge audio technology, the Q Series offers a clean, contemporary design that complements any room.

In its 8th iteration, the KEF Q Series boasts a range of acoustic innovations and enhancements that deliver high-resolution sound with exceptional depth and clarity. At the heart of this evolution is the Uni-Q driver array, a signature innovation that positions the tweeter in the acoustic center of the midrange and bass cone.

With the Uni-Q sound technology, users can expect to experience effortlessly sharp and clear highs, robust midrange tones, and fast, clean bass with minimal distortion at any volume level. The result is a more accurate and immersive three-dimensional sound that fills the room evenly.

In addition to its exceptional audio performance, each model in the Q Series features a seamless baffle and magnetic grilles (optional accessory), ensuring a clean and streamlined appearance, even without the grilles. This is a standout feature in its price range, as most speakers have unsightly holes or protrusions designed to accommodate the grille.

For those looking to optimize space and placement, the Q Series bookshelf speakers can be easily mounted using the B2 Wall Bracket, a dedicated accessory for a seamless integration.

The new Q Series in Walnut is available for purchase now, exclusively through uk.kef.com, Amazon, and authorized KEF retail partner, Peter Tyson Audio Visual.

Prices for the Q Series loudspeakers are as follows:

– Q150 Bookshelf Speaker: £449 per pair

– Q350 Bookshelf Speaker: £549 per pair

– Q550 Floorstanding Speaker: £849 per pair

– Q750 Floorstanding Speaker: £1,199 per pair

– Q950 Floorstanding Speaker: £1,599 per pair

– Q250c Centre Speaker: £499 per piece

– Q650c Centre Speaker: £599 per piece

– Q50a Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker: £499 per pair

Experience timeless elegance and extraordinary audio performance with the new KEF Q Series in Walnut. Upgrade your listening experience today.