د نیلي اصل هدف د زیاتوالي سرعت او پریکړه کول دي

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, recently sat down for an interview to discuss his space company and its progress. While Bezos acknowledged that Blue Origin has been slow to execute its goals, he expressed a determination to speed up the company’s progress.

Bezos stated that Blue Origin aims to become the world’s most decisive company across any industry. He emphasized the importance of taking appropriate risks and making quick decisions, even if they may require course-corrections later on. Blue Origin’s goal is to have a culture that supports ambitious thinking and rapid decision-making.

The comparison between Blue Origin and SpaceX is inevitable, considering both companies have billionaire founders. Bezos highlighted the importance of decisiveness, a quality that has contributed to SpaceX’s success. By making decisions quickly and accepting responsibility for them, SpaceX has been able to move forward and achieve notable milestones.

Recognizing the need for change, Bezos recently replaced Blue Origin’s CEO, Bob Smith, with Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive known for his decisive leadership. This shift in management is expected to help Blue Origin accelerate its progress and deliver tangible results.

Bezos expressed optimism about Blue Origin’s future, particularly regarding the company’s New Glenn rocket. He mentioned that the first launch of New Glenn is anticipated to take place in 2024. Blue Origin is focusing on rate manufacturing, ensuring that the capacity to produce two dozen rockets a year is established.

Regarding the rivalry with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Bezos took the high road and praised Musk’s capabilities as a leader. While acknowledging the competition, Bezos emphasized the need to judge individuals based on their accomplishments rather than public personas.

In conclusion, Blue Origin is determined to increase its speed and decisiveness to catch up with its competitors in the space industry. With a new CEO at the helm and the development of the New Glenn rocket progressing, the company appears to be on track to achieve its goals and make a significant impact in space exploration.