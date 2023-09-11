د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

خبرونه

ډاکټر ایان ولموت، د ډولي پسونو جوړونکی، په 79 کلنۍ کې مړ شو

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11، 2023
ډاکټر ایان ولموت، د ډولي پسونو جوړونکی، په 79 کلنۍ کې مړ شو

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

سرچینې: نیویارک ټایمز

By Mampho Brescia

اړوند پوسټ

خبرونه

سایبري برید د هوا شبکې ته زیان رسوي ، کاناډایان د هوا وړاندوینې پرته پریږدي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
خبرونه

نن شپه په لویسویل کې د ویرې باران تمه وکړئ

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
خبرونه

ایپل تایید کړه چې نوی آی فون به د ملکیت چارج کولو بندر ځای په ځای کړي

Sep 12، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

تا یاد کړ

تکنالوژي

ایپل د آی فون 15 لاین اپ کې ډینامیک ټاپو معرفي کوي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
تکنالوژي

iRobot نوی 2-in-1 پاکولو روباټونه او iRobot OS 7.0 معرفي کوي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

سایبري برید د هوا شبکې ته زیان رسوي ، کاناډایان د هوا وړاندوینې پرته پریږدي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د فیو تای ګوند د اقتصادي محرک لپاره ډیجیټل والټ رامینځته کوي

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها