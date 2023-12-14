د ایکس بکس لوبې پاس خپل کتابتون ته Far Cry 6 اضافه کوي

In an exciting update for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the highly anticipated game Far Cry 6 has finally joined the service. Developed by Ubisoft, this latest installment in the Far Cry series promises to provide gamers with an immersive experience set in the fictional country of Yara, where players must challenge the rule of dictator Antón Castillo.

Far Cry 6 has already received rave reviews, with critics praising it as Ubisoft’s most ambitious entry into the franchise. Tom, a renowned gaming reviewer, described the game as a must-play title in his Far Cry 6 review. With an estimated completion time of 60 to 80 hours, players can expect to embark on a lengthy and thrilling adventure.

Fortunately, Xbox Game Pass users can enjoy Far Cry 6 without any interruptions to the game’s online services. Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be no further updates, indicating that the game is complete. This also ensures that achievements within Far Cry 6 can be unlocked smoothly, providing gamers with a seamless gaming experience.

While Far Cry 6 is the only addition to Xbox Game Pass for the moment, fans eagerly anticipate news of more games coming to the service in the upcoming months. However, it is important to note that four games will soon be exiting the Game Pass library. To stay updated on future additions and removals, gamers can refer to the comprehensive list of upcoming Game Pass games.

With the addition of Far Cry 6, Xbox Game Pass continues to offer an extensive library of diverse and high-quality games, catering to the gaming preferences of subscribers. So, gear up and prepare for an unforgettable journey in Yara as you fight against Antón Castillo’s tyranny!