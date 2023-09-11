د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

خبرونه

نوې مایوسي ځکه چې د ډنس پلورنځی د فیریبینک شاپینګ سنټر لپاره د بیا پرانستلو نیټې په اړه هیڅ تازه معلومات نه ورکوي

Byويکي سټاوروپولو

Sep 11، 2023
نوې مایوسي ځکه چې د ډنس پلورنځی د فیریبینک شاپینګ سنټر لپاره د بیا پرانستلو نیټې په اړه هیڅ تازه معلومات نه ورکوي

Cllr Ger Frisby has expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from Dunnes Stores regarding a reopening date for Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Denis Malone, confirmed that he has written to Dunnes Stores but has received no reply.

Cllr Frisby stated that the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the local community. However, despite the anticipation and the council’s attempts to engage with Dunnes Stores, there has been no response.

Denis Malone explained that Dunnes Stores is a private company and, therefore, not obligated to engage with the local authority. Nonetheless, he will be making another attempt to contact them.

Ferrybank Shopping Centre, located on the border of Kilkenny and Waterford, has been mostly vacant since its completion in 2008. Recently, Dunnes Stores was confirmed as the purchaser of the complex. However, despite extensive remedial work being carried out on the premises, an opening date has yet to be announced.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen has informed council officials that various improvements have been made, such as the reconfiguration of the entrance to enhance accessibility, as well as inspections of fire and security alarms.

The lack of communication from Dunnes Stores is disappointing for both the council and the local community who are eagerly awaiting the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Despite the company being within its rights to not engage with the local authority, it would be beneficial for all parties involved to have open lines of communication.

سرچینې:

– [Source Article] (URL: omitted)
– تعریفونه:
– Ferrybank Shopping Centre: A shopping complex located on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.
– Dunnes Stores: A privately-owned retail company that has purchased Ferrybank Shopping Centre.
– Kilkenny County Council: The local government authority responsible for the administration of Kilkenny County.

By ويکي سټاوروپولو

اړوند پوسټ

خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
خبرونه

ټیم کوک: د لید لید مشر چې ایپل نوي لوړوالی ته رسوي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
خبرونه

د فیراري KC23 معرفي کول: یو واحد ټریک یوازې ځانګړی

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
خبرونه

ټیم کوک: د لید لید مشر چې ایپل نوي لوړوالی ته رسوي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د فیراري KC23 معرفي کول: یو واحد ټریک یوازې ځانګړی

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
خبرونه

سټریمرونه چې د کلاوټ لپاره منع شوي دي: د امورانت په وینا ګټې او زیانونه

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها