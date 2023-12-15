د کارولینا پینترز د روزنې کمپ شارلټ ته حرکت کوي

The Carolina Panthers have made the decision to relocate their training camp from Wofford College in Spartanburg County to Charlotte. The announcement was made on Wednesday, signifying a significant change for the team that had called Spartanburg home since 1995.

“We’re thrilled to bring our training camp to our facility in Charlotte,” expressed Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. “We extend our gratitude to Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. While we transition to Charlotte, we remain dedicated to our fans in South Carolina and will continue to organize fan and community events in the state.”

Last season, only six teams, including the Panthers, held their training camp away from their own facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Panthers conducted their camp at Bank of America Stadium and the adjacent practice fields. Prior to that, training camp had consistently taken place at Wofford College.

The decision did not come as a surprise to Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt, who revealed that they had been expecting the team to leave the college for the past three years. According to Britt, “There’s a different ownership of the Panthers. I don’t think he [the owner] has the same commitment to the Panthers being the Carolinas’ team. It’s not just North Carolina’s team.”

The relationship between the Panthers and Wofford College was one of the longest in the NFL, second only to the partnership between the Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Vincent College. Dr. Nayef Samhat, president of Wofford College, expressed their fondness for the Panthers and the impact of the training camp on the Spartanburg community. “We have cherished our special relationship with the Carolina Panthers since the team’s establishment. We will miss having them on campus and the excitement that training camp brought to Spartanburg and the Upstate.”

While there may be some disappointment among local residents, the Panthers’ decision opens up new opportunities for the team and its facilities. The relocation is part of a broader effort to upgrade the team’s practice and training facilities, which includes the removal of the Atrium Health Dome in January to make way for new practice fields. These changes will provide the Panthers with three full-length practice fields, offering more space and minimizing wear and tear.

Caroline Wright, the senior vice president and chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment, stated, “Removal of the Dome is the start of an ongoing process to upgrade the team’s facilities. Future enhancements include modifications to the fields and the construction of a field house for football operations and community opportunities.” The team will also explore options for indoor practices if necessary.

As the Panthers prepare for the upcoming season, they are still finalizing plans for accommodating fans during training camp. More details will be shared in due course. The team intends to kick off its season with Fan Fest in South Carolina and then proceed with Back Together Football in Charlotte. Although a chapter has closed with the departure from Wofford College, a new and exciting era awaits the Panthers in their updated training facility in Charlotte.