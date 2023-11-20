A Comprehensive Analysis of Cyberstalking: Factors Influencing Perpetration and Victimization

The increasing prevalence of digital technologies and the internet has given rise to a new form of personal intrusion known as cyberstalking. Cyberstalking is defined as the repeated and unwanted electronic communication that causes fear and distress in victims. While it may not involve physical violence like offline stalking, it can have severe emotional and psychological consequences. With more than 1.3 million people experiencing cyberstalking each year, it is crucial to understand the factors that contribute to this type of victimization.

A recent study conducted by a researcher at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) delved into the research on cyberstalking to identify the factors associated with both perpetration and victimization. The study examined nearly 60 studies conducted between 2002 and 2022, mostly conducted in the United States, but also in other countries such as Australia, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Canada, Chile, Egypt, England, and Portugal. The participants included both adults and adolescents.

The study employed a three-level meta-analytic approach to identify the relative validity of predictors related to sociodemographic factors, background experiences, risk factors, and protective domains. The findings of the study revealed that the background domain had the most significant impact on cyberstalking perpetration and victimization, followed by the risk domain. However, the sociodemographic and protective domains did not have a significant effect.

The study also found that individuals who engage in cyber-aggressive behaviors put themselves at risk of being cyberstalked or retaliated against by victims. Offending experiences, both online and offline, were strongly correlated with cyberstalking victimization. Personality and psychological traits, such as stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as risky relational traits, like cheating behaviors and romantic jealousy, were associated with both perpetration and victimization of cyberstalking.

These findings can provide valuable insights for the development of prevention strategies to address cyberstalking. By understanding the factors that contribute to cyberstalking, institutions and governments can allocate limited resources efficiently and target prevention efforts where they are most needed. Prevention strategies should take into account the overlap between offline violence and cyberviolence, as well as the background factors that increase the risk of perpetration and victimization.

FAQs

What is cyberstalking?

Cyberstalking refers to the repeated and unwanted electronic communication that causes fear and distress in victims. It involves the use of technology, such as the internet, to harass, intimidate, or threaten individuals.

How common is cyberstalking?

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 1.3 million people experience cyberstalking annually. The widespread use of digital technologies and the internet has contributed to the rise in cyberstalking incidents.

What are the factors associated with cyberstalking?

The study identified several factors associated with cyberstalking, including background experiences, risk factors, and certain personality and psychological traits. Offending experiences, both online and offline, were strongly correlated with cyberstalking victimization.

How can these findings help prevent cyberstalking?

Understanding the factors that contribute to cyberstalking can inform the development of prevention strategies. By targeting the overlapping factors between offline violence and cyberviolence, prevention efforts can be more effective in addressing cyberstalking and protecting potential victims.