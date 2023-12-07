Ohio Secures Funding for Planning High-Speed Rail Routes

Ohio has successfully secured funding from the Federal Railroad Administration to plan high-speed rail routes between several major cities in the state. The funding of $500,000 will be allocated for the planning of each of the four proposed routes, including the Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, and Cleveland corridor.

This announcement comes as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office expressed the need for thorough planning to determine the feasibility of implementing passenger rail services within the state. The studies conducted will aim to identify the potential costs, profitability, and possible state subsidies required for operating the rail lines.

The government’s objective is to understand the demand for passenger trains among Ohioans, assess the viability of different service schedules, and compare the affordability and time-saving benefits of rail travel with other modes of transportation. The ultimate goal is to provide improved transportation options, expand opportunities, stimulate business growth, and create job opportunities while fostering connections among Ohio communities and the greater Midwest region.

Part of the planning work will involve identifying the necessary capital construction projects required to launch or expand passenger rail services in the designated areas. Amtrak officials and local leaders have shown strong support for the creation of a new intercity rail service that connects Dayton to Ohio’s major cities.

Additional funding will also be provided for planning-stage work in other corridors, such as Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit, Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, and the Midwest Connect corridor through various Ohio towns. There are also plans to increase the frequency of the Cardinal Service from three days per week to daily, offering improved connectivity between New York City, Washington, DC, and Chicago.

Ohio’s commitment to investing in high-speed rail planning represents a significant step forward in providing efficient and sustainable transportation options for its residents and commuters.