New Details Revealed for Alan Wake 2’s Post-Game and DLCs

A recent datamine of Alan Wake 2 has uncovered exciting new details about the game’s upcoming post-game content and DLCs. The highly anticipated New Game Plus mode, titled The Final Draft, will feature an alternative story and a slightly different ending cutscene. This revised ending will see Alan Wake waking up from his gunshot wound after Saga’s phone call is answered, resolving the ambiguity that plagued the base game.

Additionally, the datamine suggests that Dr. Darling from Remedy’s previous title, Control, will have a significant presence in Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode. Players can expect instructional videos and a cutscene featuring Dr. Darling and Thomas Zane, further solidifying the connection between Alan Wake 2 and the wider Remedy Connected Universe.

Furthermore, it seems that Dr. Darling will also make an appearance in the upcoming DLC, The Lake House. The datamine hints at Dr. Darling engaging in “Dr. Darling things,” suggesting his enigmatic and eccentric personality will play a role in this expansion. Given Remedy’s previous statements about a “mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization,” speculation about a Control crossover-style event in this DLC has been circulating among fans.

As a fan of both Control and Alan Wake 2, I am eagerly awaiting the release of the game’s DLCs and the opportunity to explore the broader Remedy Connected Universe. I am particularly intrigued by the potential hints these expansions may provide for Control’s upcoming sequel. The connections and narrative threads being woven between these titles promise an exciting and interconnected gaming experience.

[Source: GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit](URL)

Q: What is the New Game Plus mode in Alan Wake 2?

A: The New Game Plus mode, known as The Final Draft, is a post-game feature that offers an alternative story and a revised ending cutscene.

Q: Will Dr. Darling from Control be in Alan Wake 2?

A: Yes, according to the datamine, Dr. Darling will appear in both the New Game Plus mode and The Lake House DLC of Alan Wake 2.

Q: Are there any connections between Alan Wake 2 and Control?

A: Yes, Alan Wake 2 and Control are part of the Remedy Connected Universe, and the presence of Dr. Darling in both games strengthens this connection.

Q: Will The Lake House DLC have a Control crossover event?

A: While not confirmed, speculation suggests that The Lake House DLC may feature a Control crossover-style event due to references to a mysterious facility on the shores of Cauldron Lake.

Q: Where can I find a review of Alan Wake 2?

A: Eurogamer has published a review of Alan Wake 2, which you can check out [here](URL).