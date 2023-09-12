د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

خبرونه

د کریو موټروفیسټ: د لوبې بدلولو نقشه تجربه

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12، 2023
د کریو موټروفیسټ: د لوبې بدلولو نقشه تجربه

Ubisoft’s open-world racing game, The Crew Motorfest, has introduced a map that is turning heads in the gaming community. Unlike most video game maps, which are often just serviceable, The Crew Motorfest’s map is being hailed as the best and coolest video game map of 2023.

One of the standout features of the map is its seamless integration with the game world. As players explore the roads, ramps, and hills of Hawai’i, they can open the map to get a better view of the island. What makes this map truly impressive is its fully 3D and highly detailed representation. Players can spin the map around while cars and planes continue to move about it in real-time, adding an extra layer of immersion.

But it doesn’t stop there. The level of detail in the map is astonishing. Zooming in on any part of the island reveals a real-time representation of the game world, complete with NPCs going about their daily routines and cars driving around. This level of interactivity and realism is a rarity in video game maps.

On a practical level, The Crew Motorfest’s map provides useful information to players. It showcases where roads connect, how buildings are shaped, the location of hills, and other geographical features. This attention to detail not only enhances the gaming experience but also aids players in navigating the game world.

The introduction of such an impressive and useful map sets a new standard for video game maps. It serves as a stark contrast to other recent releases, such as Starfield, which received criticism for its lackluster and unhelpful in-game map.

Ubisoft’s innovative map technology begs the question of what else they could do with it. Many players are already dreaming up possibilities, suggesting a map-centric game that combines exploration with popular Ubisoft franchises like Assassin’s Creed or Watch Dogs.

In conclusion, The Crew Motorfest’s map is a game-changer. It offers a level of detail, interactivity, and usefulness rarely seen in video game maps. This innovation sets a new bar for future developments in the gaming industry.

