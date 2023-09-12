د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

تکنالوژي

د سامسنګ ګیلیکسي بډز 2: د اغیزمنو ځانګړتیاو سره ارزانه اییربډونه

Byګابریل بوتا

Sep 12، 2023
د سامسنګ ګیلیکسي بډز 2: د اغیزمنو ځانګړتیاو سره ارزانه اییربډونه

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are currently on sale at Best Buy, offering a $50 discount off their regular price, bringing them down to just $100. These wireless earbuds are an excellent alternative to the Apple AirPods 3, providing similar functionality at a significantly lower price point. Free shipping is also included with this deal.

If you’re in the market for affordable, all-purpose earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 should be on your radar. These compact and comfortable earbuds deliver impressive sound quality, with solid bass and high-quality midtones. What sets them apart is their active noise-cancelation feature, which is rarely found in earbuds in this price range. By blocking out unwanted sounds, you can stay focused on your work, movies, or music.

The Galaxy Buds 2 also offer convenient touch controls on each earbud, making it easy to manage your music and calls. They seamlessly connect to any Bluetooth device, and Android users will appreciate the exclusive features tailored specifically for their devices.

These earbuds are not only functional but also portable. The case is efficiently-sized, easily fitting into backpacks or even pants pockets. Whether you’re on the go or at home, the Galaxy Buds 2 provide a reliable and immersive audio experience.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great value, even at their regular price of $150. With the current discount at Best Buy, they become an even better deal at $100. Take advantage of this offer to enjoy high-quality audio and convenient features without breaking the bank.

سرچینې:
- غوره پیرود

