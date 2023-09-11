In an unexpected move, Microsoft and Mastercard have joined forces to introduce the highly-anticipated Xbox credit card in the United States. Although it will initially be exclusive to Xbox Insiders, it is set to expand to all US-based Xbox players in the coming year.

Designed to cater to the gaming community, the Xbox credit card offers a reward-based system that allows cardholders to earn points with every purchase. These points can then be redeemed for games and add-ons through Xbox.com. As an added incentive, new cardholders will receive an initial bonus of 5,000 points (equivalent to $50 USD) and a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While the three-month deal is only available to new members, it can be gifted to others, making it a potential treat for friends and family.

To further boost the rewards program, the Microsoft Store will offer five times the usual amount of points for qualifying purchases made with the Xbox credit card. In addition, select partners such as DoorDash, Netflix, and Disney+ will offer three times the usual points for their services.

It is important to note that the Xbox credit card comes with annual percentage rates (APR) ranging from 20.99% to 31.99%. While the card presents a novel way for gamers to show off their passion, responsible usage and careful consideration of the APR rates is strongly advised.

Offering a stylish touch, the Xbox credit card provides a choice of five tasteful designs, allowing users to express their gaming personality. Furthermore, cardholders have the option to personalize their card by adding their Gamertag, ensuring a unique and personalized experience.

In conclusion, the introduction of the Xbox credit card presents an exciting opportunity for gamers to earn rewards and enhance their gaming experience. However, it is essential to approach its usage responsibly and make informed decisions based on individual financial circumstances.

