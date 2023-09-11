د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

تکنالوژي

ایا تاسو باید د ودې یا ارزښت لپاره د ایپل سټاک کې پانګونه وکړئ؟

Byويکي سټاوروپولو

Sep 11، 2023
ایا تاسو باید د ودې یا ارزښت لپاره د ایپل سټاک کې پانګونه وکړئ؟

When it comes to Apple stock (AAPL), experts believe there’s no need to panic despite recent reports of an iPhone ban in China. The company’s “golden installed base of 2 billion consumers” and strong brand reputation make it an impressive investment option. However, the question remains whether Apple is a value stock or a growth stock.

Being a dominant player in the smartphone industry and having a significant amount of cash on hand, Apple falls into the category of a mature company with stable earnings, similar to a value stock. However, the market doesn’t necessarily price it as such. On the other hand, Apple also lacks clear signs of rapid growth that a true growth stock would exhibit.

Despite these uncertainties, there is hope for Apple’s future growth. Emerging markets like India present significant opportunities for expansion. Additionally, analysts believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major catalyst for Apple’s growth in the coming years.

If you believe that Apple has the potential to become even bigger and grow further, you may choose to invest in the company. However, it’s important to consider whether you are paying for Apple’s dominance, staying power, or future growth.

Wall Street analysts’ recommendations for Apple stock currently consist of 35 Buys, 14 Holds, and four Sells. Ultimately, the decision to invest in Apple should be based on your own assessment of the company’s growth prospects and your investment goals.

سرچینې:
- د یاهو مالیه

By ويکي سټاوروپولو

اړوند پوسټ

تکنالوژي

موټرولا به په هند کې د Edge 40 Neo سمارټ فون په لاره واچوي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
تکنالوژي

د Apple iPhone 15 Pro او iPhone 15 Pro Max د 8GB رام سره مجهز دي

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
تکنالوژي

د آسیا بازارونو سوداګرۍ مخلوط، د متحده ایاالتو سټاک د انفلاسیون اندیښنو په منځ کې ټیټ پای ته ورسید

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

تکنالوژي

موټرولا به په هند کې د Edge 40 Neo سمارټ فون په لاره واچوي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د Apple iPhone 15 Pro او iPhone 15 Pro Max د 8GB رام سره مجهز دي

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د آسیا بازارونو سوداګرۍ مخلوط، د متحده ایاالتو سټاک د انفلاسیون اندیښنو په منځ کې ټیټ پای ته ورسید

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

ایپل د آی فون 15 نوی لړۍ پیل کړه ، د آی فون 13 مینی یې بند کړ

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها