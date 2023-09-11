د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

تکنالوژي

سوني ممکن د افق منع شوي لویدیځ بشپړ نسخه خوشې کړي

Byويکي سټاوروپولو

Sep 11، 2023
سوني ممکن د افق منع شوي لویدیځ بشپړ نسخه خوشې کړي

Sony is rumored to be working on a Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, according to a listing from Singapore’s rating board. The compilation is said to include the original adventure game, Horizon Forbidden West, as well as its Burning Shores expansion. The platforms for this edition have not been mentioned in the listing, but it is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, as the Burning Shores expansion was exclusive to that console.

Released in February 2022, Horizon Forbidden West received high praise from critics. IGN’s review awarded the game a 9/10, describing it as a “triumphant combination of enthralling combat, top-tier creature and character design, and a captivating open world.” The Burning Shores expansion, which launched in April 2023, was also positively received with an 8/10 rating from IGN.

While Sony has not yet commented on the Complete Edition, it is worth noting that the company has been gradually expanding its presence on the PC platform. In 2020, Sony ported Horizon Zero Dawn to PC, three years after its initial release on the PlayStation 4. This marked a significant shift in Sony’s strategy, as the company had previously been focused on console exclusivity.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has indicated that Sony is not planning to release PC versions of its games on the same day as their console launches. However, he acknowledged the success of porting games to PC a few years after their initial release. Xbox head Phil Spencer has criticized Sony’s staggered PC release schedule, highlighting Xbox’s approach of simultaneous releases on PC, console, and cloud platforms.

As of now, Sony has not made an official announcement regarding the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, but fans are eagerly awaiting further details.

سرچینې:
– VGC (no URL)
– IGN (no URL)

By ويکي سټاوروپولو

اړوند پوسټ

تکنالوژي

ایکس بکس نوی ستوری ارغواني بې سیم کنټرولر پرانستل

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
تکنالوژي

ایپل د آی فون 15 لړۍ د USB-C چارج کولو او نوي ایپل واچ سره معرفي کوي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
تکنالوژي

الټرا ژور ته سفر: د امبر تلوار راتلونکی پلیټیسټ د عمیق RPG تجربې ژمنه کوي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تا یاد کړ

خبرونه

Acer XV242F: یو نوی 540Hz لوبو مانیټر بازار ته راځي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
خبرونه

ټیم کوک: د لید لید مشر چې ایپل نوي لوړوالی ته رسوي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د فیراري KC23 معرفي کول: یو واحد ټریک یوازې ځانګړی

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها