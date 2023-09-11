د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

تکنالوژي

ایمبریسر ګروپ د بارډرلینډ پراختیا کونکي ګیرباکس تفریح ​​​​پلورلو په اړه فکر کوي

Byګابریل بوتا

Sep 11، 2023
ایمبریسر ګروپ د بارډرلینډ پراختیا کونکي ګیرباکس تفریح ​​​​پلورلو په اړه فکر کوي

Embracer Group is reportedly considering various options for its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, which may include selling the renowned Borderlands developer. The potential sale comes as Embracer Group aims to strengthen its financial position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reports suggest that Gearbox market materials are already available for potential buyers to review. While international gaming groups have expressed interest in the studio, the possibility of completing a deal remains uncertain.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox Entertainment for a remarkable $1.35 billion earlier this year. However, the company has continued to expand its portfolio by acquiring other developers such as Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.

Embracer Group’s recent restructuring program, announced in June 2023, involved layoffs following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. Additionally, in September 2023, Volition, the developer behind Saints Row and a part of Embracer’s network of studios, announced its closure after three decades of operation.

Despite these developments, Gearbox Entertainment has remained active in the industry. Just a few weeks ago, the studio revealed the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for October 6th.

What are your thoughts on this news? Share your opinions in the comments section.

سرچینې: رویټرز

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

تکنالوژي

د آی فون 15 دمخه امر کولو څرنګوالی: یو بشپړ لارښود

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
تکنالوژي

د سپتمبر 13 لپاره د BGMI ریډیم کوډونه: د جګړې ډګرونو ګرځنده هند لپاره په زړه پوري جایزې ترلاسه کړئ

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

تکنالوژي

د آی فون 15 دمخه امر کولو څرنګوالی: یو بشپړ لارښود

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
خبرونه

د ایپل لخوا نوي آی فون 15 او ایپل واچ خپور شو

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د کار کولو 5.3 ورځې: په متحده ایالاتو کې د آی فون 15 پرو لګښت

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها