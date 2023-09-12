د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

تکنالوژي

ایپل نوی آی فون 15 او نور په زړه پوري محصولات معرفي کړل

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 12، 2023
ایپل نوی آی فون 15 او نور په زړه پوري محصولات معرفي کړل

Apple has recently announced its latest iPhone lineup at its annual launch event in Cupertino, California. In addition to the highly anticipated iPhone 15, the tech giant has also introduced new Apple Watches, Airpods, and other exciting gear.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be a significant upgrade with innovative features and improved performance. While specific details about the device are currently limited, Apple enthusiasts are anxiously waiting to learn more about its capabilities. The buzz surrounding the new iPhone has been building for months, as rumors and leaks have fueled anticipation.

But the iPhone 15 is not the only product that Apple is unveiling at the event. The company is also introducing new Apple Watches, which are likely to come with enhanced health and fitness tracking features. Additionally, Apple is launching new Airpods, which may offer improved sound quality and noise cancellation.

This annual launch event is an exciting time for technology enthusiasts and Apple fans alike. It provides an opportunity to glimpse the future of Apple’s product lineup and see the latest advancements in technology. The event also serves as a platform for Apple to showcase its commitment to innovation and design.

As with previous Apple launch events, the new iPhone and other products are sure to generate a great deal of excitement and interest. Apple has a history of setting trends and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of technology. With the unveiling of the iPhone 15 and other new products, Apple continues to solidify its position as a leading innovator in the industry.

سرچینې:
– CBS Philadelphia

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

تکنالوژي

د نوي آی فون 15 معرفي کول: ځانګړتیاوې، ځانګړتیاوې او قیمتونه

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
تکنالوژي

د ایپل لخوا د نوي آی فون او ایپل واچ رینجونه پرانستل شول

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
تکنالوژي

په هند او شمالي امریکا کې د OnePlus 11 کارونکي اوس کولی شي د Android 14 میشته OxygenOS 14 بیټا 1 هڅه وکړي

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د سویلي کوریا دانوري سپوږمۍ مدار د هند د چندریان - 3 سپوږمۍ ماموریت عکس اخیستی

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د نوي آی فون 15 معرفي کول: ځانګړتیاوې، ځانګړتیاوې او قیمتونه

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د ایپل لخوا د نوي آی فون او ایپل واچ رینجونه پرانستل شول

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
تکنالوژي

په هند او شمالي امریکا کې د OnePlus 11 کارونکي اوس کولی شي د Android 14 میشته OxygenOS 14 بیټا 1 هڅه وکړي

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها