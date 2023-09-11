د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

تکنالوژي

د ایپل متحرک ټاپو: ایا دا اړینه ده؟

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11، 2023
د ایپل متحرک ټاپو: ایا دا اړینه ده؟

In a recent article, the question is raised about the necessity of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature. The author argues that Apple has not provided a compelling reason for the existence of this feature.

Dynamic Island is a feature that allows users to customize the layout of their home screens on Apple devices. It is meant to provide a more personalized and flexible user experience. However, the author argues that Apple has not effectively communicated why this feature is necessary.

According to the author, Apple has not shown how Dynamic Island improves upon the existing home screen layout. The author states that the current layout is already functional and easy to use, and questions why users would need the ability to customize it. Additionally, the author argues that Dynamic Island introduces unnecessary complexity to the user interface.

The article suggests that Apple needs to provide a clearer justification for the existence of Dynamic Island. The author believes that Apple should explain how this feature enhances the user experience and addresses any issues with the current home screen layout.

Overall, the article raises important questions about the necessity of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature. It emphasizes the need for Apple to effectively communicate the value and benefits of this feature to its users.

سرچینې:
– N/A

By Mampho Brescia

اړوند پوسټ

تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
تکنالوژي

د سپتمبر 13 لپاره د BGMI ریډیم کوډونه: د جګړې ډګرونو ګرځنده هند لپاره په زړه پوري جایزې ترلاسه کړئ

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
تکنالوژي

ایکس بکس نوی ستوری ارغواني بې سیم کنټرولر پرانستل

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تا یاد کړ

تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د سپتمبر 13 لپاره د BGMI ریډیم کوډونه: د جګړې ډګرونو ګرځنده هند لپاره په زړه پوري جایزې ترلاسه کړئ

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
خبرونه

Acer XV242F: یو نوی 540Hz لوبو مانیټر بازار ته راځي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها