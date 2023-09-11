د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

تکنالوژي

Apple to Unveil iPhone 15 at Annual Keynote Event

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11، 2023
Apple to Unveil iPhone 15 at Annual Keynote Event

Apple is set to reveal its latest generation of devices, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, at its annual keynote event on September 12. Analysts and consumers are eagerly awaiting the event, hoping to witness the tech brand’s innovative offerings.

Phillip Shoemaker, Founding Director of the Apple App Store and Executive Director of Identity.com, highlights the need for Apple to expand its ecosystem by opening up new avenues for the App Store. Shoemaker suggests extending the App Store’s functionality and allowing new types of approved apps to enter the marketplace. However, he acknowledges that Apple has been hesitant to make such changes in the past.

The App Store has long been praised for its quality control and security measures but criticized for its “closed system” approach. Critics argue that this approach limits the types of apps that can be developed and leaves little room for innovation. Shoemaker believes that it is crucial for Apple to embrace new forms of functionality and strive for greater flexibility within the App Store.

In addition to discussing the App Store, Shoemaker also shares insights on the expected price ranges for the upcoming iPhone 15 devices. Although specific details are scarce, there is speculation that the new iPhones will offer enhanced features and improved performance, which might come with a higher price tag.

As Apple’s annual keynote event approaches, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the unveiling of the iPhone 15 continues to build. Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike are eager to see what the company has in store and if it will deliver the innovation and enhancements they have come to expect from the iconic brand.

تعریفونه:
– Ecosystem: In the context of technology, an ecosystem refers to a collection of interconnected software, hardware, and services that work together to create a unified user experience.
– App Store: Apple’s digital distribution platform for mobile apps available on iOS devices.

سرچینې:
– Yahoo Finance Live interview with Phillip Shoemaker.

By Mampho Brescia

اړوند پوسټ

تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
تکنالوژي

د سپتمبر 13 لپاره د BGMI ریډیم کوډونه: د جګړې ډګرونو ګرځنده هند لپاره په زړه پوري جایزې ترلاسه کړئ

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
تکنالوژي

ایکس بکس نوی ستوری ارغواني بې سیم کنټرولر پرانستل

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تا یاد کړ

تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د سپتمبر 13 لپاره د BGMI ریډیم کوډونه: د جګړې ډګرونو ګرځنده هند لپاره په زړه پوري جایزې ترلاسه کړئ

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
خبرونه

Acer XV242F: یو نوی 540Hz لوبو مانیټر بازار ته راځي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها