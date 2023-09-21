د ښار ژوند

د ایکس رے لیزر ځواک: د ساینسي کشف پرمختګ

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 21، 2023
Images captured through cameras and imaging technologies play a vital role in scientific research, allowing scientists to gain valuable insights into various phenomena. However, when objects become very small and move at high speeds, capturing detailed visual data becomes challenging. To overcome this, scientists turn to X-rays, specifically hard X-ray lasers, which offer precision and tunability in imaging.

The Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has recently unveiled the world’s most powerful X-ray laser, the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL). This upgraded version of LCLS has the capacity to produce up to a million X-ray flashes per second, a significant leap from its predecessor’s rate of 120 pulses per second.

LCLS-II, built upon the success of the first LCLS, generates X-ray pulses that are a billion times brighter than any previous technology. By accelerating electrons through a copper pipe at room temperature, LCLS generates the highly intense X-ray laser light. With the LCLS-II upgrade, researchers can now produce an almost continuous X-ray beam that is 10,000 times brighter on average than its predecessor.

These advancements in X-ray laser technology enable scientists to examine quantum materials with unprecedented resolution. Researchers can now study the smallest and fastest phenomena in the universe, providing insights into areas such as quantum computing, clean energy technologies, pharmaceutical development, and understanding biological processes. The LCLS-II XFEL will unlock new fields of scientific investigation by allowing scientists to study the world on the fastest timescales and observe unpredictable chemical events.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm praised the LCLS-II, stating that it keeps the United States at the forefront of X-ray science and provides a window into atomic-level understanding. The powerful capabilities of the LCLS-II will undoubtedly contribute to significant discoveries across a range of scientific disciplines, from human health to quantum materials science.

With the advent of the LCLS-II, X-ray lasers are poised to revolutionize scientific research, offering a new level of precision and brightness that will enhance our understanding of the universe and drive innovation in various industries.

سرچینې:
- د انرژۍ ریاست د SLAC ملي سرعت لابراتوار

By Mampho Brescia

