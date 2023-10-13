د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د سپیس ایکس فالکن درانه راکټ د اسټروایډ سایک ته د ناسا ماموریت پیلولو لپاره

Byګابریل بوتا

Oct 13، 2023
د سپیس ایکس فالکن درانه راکټ د اسټروایډ سایک ته د ناسا ماموریت پیلولو لپاره

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the asteroid Psyche. The mission aims to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as “an unusual object likely rich in metal.” The Psyche spacecraft, about the width of a tennis court, will embark on a nearly six-year journey covering about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at Psyche in July 2029.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch opportunities in the coming days in case of weather or technical issues. NASA has allocated approximately $1.2 billion for the Psyche mission, which includes development and operations costs. SpaceX was awarded a contract worth around $131 million to launch the mission.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is capable of carrying heavy payloads into space, and this mission marks its eighth launch. SpaceX plans to land and recover the rocket’s side boosters, but the central core of the rocket will be expended.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with scientific instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field and chemical makeup. This mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

Sources: NASA, CNBC

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د مریخ ایکسپریس د Noctis Labyrinthus په زړه پورې الوتنې چمتو کوي

Oct 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

د وخت د سفر اغیزې سمولو لپاره د کوانټم ښکیلتیا لاسوهنه

Oct 16، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
ساینس

د جیمینل اتوم کتلستونه: د درملو او ښه کیمیاوي تولید انقلاب کول

Oct 16، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د مریخ ایکسپریس د Noctis Labyrinthus په زړه پورې الوتنې چمتو کوي

Oct 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

د وخت د سفر اغیزې سمولو لپاره د کوانټم ښکیلتیا لاسوهنه

Oct 16، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

د جیمینل اتوم کتلستونه: د درملو او ښه کیمیاوي تولید انقلاب کول

Oct 16، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

د باور وړ حقایق چې تاسو شاید مخکې نه وي اوریدلي

Oct 16، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها