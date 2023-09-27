د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

ISRO وینس ته د ماموریت پلان لري، پایلوډونه لا دمخه رامینځته شوي

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 27، 2023
ISRO وینس ته د ماموریت پلان لري، پایلوډونه لا دمخه رامینځته شوي

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already in the works during the meeting of the Indian National Science Academy. Somanath revealed that the necessary payloads have already been developed for the future mission.

Venus, known as Earth’s closest planetary neighbor, has long been an intriguing subject for scientists. Its thick atmosphere, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth, presents challenges for exploration. The surface of Venus remains largely unknown, as its dense atmosphere makes it difficult to penetrate.

Exploring Venus could provide valuable insights into the field of space science, as well as potentially answer questions about the evolution of habitable planets. Somanath highlighted the possibility that Earth itself could one day resemble Venus, with drastic changes in its characteristics over thousands of years.

India’s space agency, ISRO, has been making significant strides in space technology and exploration. In recent years, it has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and the AstroSat astronomical pursuit. These achievements have solidified India’s position as a global frontrunner in the space sector.

The mission to Venus is another ambitious endeavor for ISRO. While ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter have provided valuable data about the planet in the past, ISRO’s mission aims to further deepen our understanding of Venus and its composition.

سرچینې:
– د هند د فضايي څېړنو اداره (ISRO)
– Indian National Science Academy

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د پیلوټ څخه دمخه سروې په لسګونو نوماندان الټرا ډیفیوز کهکشان څرګندوي

Sep 28، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

په سینګاس تبادله کې د زیولیټ اهمیت

Sep 28، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د نیویارک ښار ډوبیدل: مطالعه د ګړندۍ ډوبیدو ساحې پیژني

Sep 28، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د پیلوټ څخه دمخه سروې په لسګونو نوماندان الټرا ډیفیوز کهکشان څرګندوي

Sep 28، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

په سینګاس تبادله کې د زیولیټ اهمیت

Sep 28، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د نیویارک ښار ډوبیدل: مطالعه د ګړندۍ ډوبیدو ساحې پیژني

Sep 28، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د اکسیټون نوی ډول په اټومي ډول پتلی سیمیکمډکټرونو کې کشف کیدی شي د کوانټم کمپیوټري پرمختګ وکړي

Sep 28، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها