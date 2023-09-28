د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

څیړونکي د پرمختللي UV فوټونک مدغم سرکټونو لپاره د چپ پراساس فوټونک ریزونټرونه رامینځته کوي

Byګابریل بوتا

Sep 28، 2023
څیړونکي د پرمختللي UV فوټونک مدغم سرکټونو لپاره د چپ پراساس فوټونک ریزونټرونه رامینځته کوي

Researchers have made significant advancements in the development of chip-based photonic resonators with minimal UV light loss. These resonators utilize alumina thin films and have the potential for various applications including spectroscopic sensing, underwater communication, and quantum computing.

UV photonic integrated circuits (PICs) are an emerging field that has not been explored extensively. However, UV wavelengths are crucial for certain atomic transitions in quantum computing and for exciting certain fluorescent molecules in biochemical sensing. The team at Yale University has made progress in this area by demonstrating the feasibility of building photonic circuits that operate at UV wavelengths.

The researchers achieved an unprecedented low loss at UV wavelengths by combining the right material (alumina thin films) with optimized design and fabrication techniques. The microresonators were created using a highly scalable atomic layer deposition (ALD) process, which ensures high-quality alumina thin films. Alumina’s large bandgap makes it transparent to UV light, allowing for minimal absorption.

The microresonators were designed using a rib waveguide structure that achieves the necessary light confinement while minimizing scattering loss. Additionally, the researchers successfully created ring resonators with a 400-micron radius, achieving record-high quality (Q) factors indicating minimal light loss.

UV PICs have now reached a critical point where light loss for waveguides is no longer significantly worse than their visible counterparts. This opens up opportunities to apply existing PIC structures developed for visible and telecom wavelengths to UV wavelengths as well.

The researchers are focused on further advancements, including the development of alumina-based ring resonators that can be tuned to work with different wavelengths, allowing for precise wavelength control and the creation of modulators. They also aim to develop a full PIC-based UV system by integrating a UV light source.

This groundbreaking research paves the way for miniature chip-based devices in various fields, including spectroscopy, communications, and quantum information processing.

سرچینه:
– “Ultra-high Q alumina optical microresonators in the UV and blue bands” by Chengxing He, Yubo Wang, Carlo Waldfried, Guangcanlan Yang, Jun-Fei Zheng, Shu Hu, and Hong X. Tang, Optics Express.

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

چین به د قمري ارتباطاتو د ملاتړ لپاره Queqiao-2 په لاره واچوي

Oct 1، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

د دوامداره ګلوکوز څارنې لپاره د نوښت وړ اغوستلو پیچ

Oct 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

د بایومارکر کشف لپاره خورا حساس او مستحکم انعطاف وړ بریښنایی کیمیکل سینسر

Oct 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

چین به د قمري ارتباطاتو د ملاتړ لپاره Queqiao-2 په لاره واچوي

Oct 1، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

د دوامداره ګلوکوز څارنې لپاره د نوښت وړ اغوستلو پیچ

Oct 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

د بایومارکر کشف لپاره خورا حساس او مستحکم انعطاف وړ بریښنایی کیمیکل سینسر

Oct 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

د ملیاردر فضا ګرځندوی وده: د ورجین ګالټیک ، نیلي اصل ، او اسپیس ایکس ته یوه کتنه

Oct 1، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها