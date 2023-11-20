د ځوان کهکشان افشا شوي: غیر معمولي کیمیا او حیرانونکي تودوخې

Astrophysicists from Northwestern University have conducted a groundbreaking study using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to analyze the chemistry of distant teenage galaxies. The study, part of the CECILIA Survey, focuses on galaxies that formed two-to-three billion years after the Big Bang. The preliminary findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, have uncovered some intriguing results.

During a continuous 30-hour observation period using the JWST, researchers were able to capture the faint emission from 23 distant galaxies, which were then combined to create a composite picture providing a deeper and more detailed spectrum than what ground-based telescopes have been able to achieve.

The study revealed the presence of eight distinct elements in the teenage galaxies: hydrogen, helium, nitrogen, oxygen, silicon, sulfur, argon, and an unexpected surprise—nickel. Nickel, which is heavier than iron, is known to be rare and difficult to observe, even in nearby galaxies. The presence of nickel raises questions about the unique conditions and characteristics of the stars within these galaxies.

Further analysis also unveiled that the teenage galaxies were surprisingly hot compared to their older counterparts. The spectra showed temperatures exceeding 13,350°C (24,062°F), indicating a higher characteristic temperature compared to mature galaxies. This finding further reinforces the notion that teenage galaxies were markedly different from their older counterparts.

Understanding the chemistry and temperature of galaxies during their formative years provides critical insights into galactic evolution. By examining the “chemical DNA” of these galaxies, astrophysicists gain a better understanding of how galaxies grow and change over billions of years. This knowledge also sheds light on why galaxies exhibit different behaviors, such as red and dead galaxies versus those that are still actively forming stars like our Milky Way.

The forthcoming studies from the CECILIA Survey aim to delve deeper into the intricate details of galaxy formation and evolution, providing a valuable resource for advancing our understanding of the cosmos and its rich history.

