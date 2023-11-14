Scientists from around the world have made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges our understanding of the relationship between Earth’s surface water and its deep interior. Through extensive research, they have uncovered a transformative journey that takes place as surface water penetrates into the planet, ultimately altering the composition of the metallic liquid core and forming a previously unknown layer.

This discovery sheds light on the mysterious E prime layer, a thin and enigmatic zone located at the core-mantle boundary. For years, scientists have identified this layer, but its origin has remained elusive until now. Led by a team of researchers from Arizona State University and Yonsei University in South Korea, the study demonstrates that over billions of years, surface water is transported into the Earth’s deep interior through the subduction of tectonic plates.

When the water reaches the core-mantle boundary, approximately 1,800 miles below the surface, a profound chemical reaction occurs. This interaction changes the core’s structure, resulting in the formation of a hydrogen-rich, silicon-depleted layer in the outer core. Through high-pressure experiments, the researchers have revealed that the water chemically reacts with core materials, producing silica crystals that integrate into the mantle. This process leads to the creation of a modified liquid metallic layer with distinct properties.

This new understanding of the core-mantle interaction not only deepens our knowledge of Earth’s internal processes but also suggests a more extensive global water cycle than previously recognized. The altered “film” of the core has significant implications for the geochemical cycles that connect the surface-water cycle with the deep metallic core.

This groundbreaking study was conducted using advanced experimental techniques at the Advanced Photon Source of Argonne National Lab and PETRA III of Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron in Germany. By replicating the extreme conditions at the core-mantle boundary, scientists were able to unravel this previously unknown relationship between Earth’s surface water and its deep interior.

