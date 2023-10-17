د ښار ژوند

ساینس

په تیاره ماده کې د ر lightا روښانه کول: ایا پلسار کولی شي د پام وړ محورونه څرګند کړي؟

Byويکي سټاوروپولو

Oct 17، 2023
په تیاره ماده کې د ر lightا روښانه کول: ایا پلسار کولی شي د پام وړ محورونه څرګند کړي؟

Dark matter, the mysterious unseen substance that makes up a significant portion of our universe, has long eluded detection by scientists. In fact, it is estimated that a staggering 85% of matter in the universe is composed of dark matter. While its existence is known through its gravitational effects on other astronomical objects, scientists still desire more direct evidence of dark matter’s presence and a better understanding of its true nature.

One thing is clear: dark matter cannot be composed of the same type of matter that we are familiar with. If it were, dark matter would exhibit similar behavior to ordinary matter, forming stars and emitting light. There must be something different about dark matter, something that interacts weakly with known particles and remains elusive.

One potential candidate for dark matter is the hypothetical particle known as an axion. Originally introduced in the 1970s to explain a discrepancy in the separation of positive and negative charges within a neutron, axions are theorized to interact very weakly with ordinary matter. This interaction, or lack thereof, could explain why axions have never been detected.

Recent research suggests that pulsars, rapidly rotating neutron stars, may hold the key to detecting axions and thereby dark matter. Pulsars, known for emitting bright beams of radio waves, possess extremely strong electromagnetic fields. If axions exist, they could be mass-produced in the presence of these fields and subsequently convert into detectable light.

To test this hypothesis, a team of physicists and astronomers constructed a theoretical framework and performed computer simulations. These simulations modeled the production of axions around pulsars and their subsequent conversion into low-energy radio radiation. By comparing these simulations to observations of nearby pulsars, the researchers hoped to identify any additional radio signals that could be attributed to axions.

While the results of this initial test have yet to be released, this research represents an exciting step forward in the quest to understand dark matter. By harnessing the power of pulsars and their strong electromagnetic fields, scientists may finally shed some light on the elusive nature of dark matter and potentially uncover the existence of axions.

