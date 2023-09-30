د ښار ژوند

SpaceX د کال د 39th لانچ سره ریکارډ جوړ کړ

SpaceX achieved another milestone on Friday night when it successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit from Florida’s Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch, which took place at the Space Launch Complex 40, marked the 39th time a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral in 2021, setting a new record for the company.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which had been previously used in 10 missions, safely returned to Earth approximately 8 minutes after liftoff. This successful retrieval showcases SpaceX’s commitment to reusable rocket technology, reducing the cost of space missions significantly.

The 22 Starlink satellites were deployed into orbit about 65 minutes after launch. These satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious plan to create mega constellations that will provide Internet service to remote areas around the world. Currently, SpaceX has 4,800 operational satellites, and the company has received approval for a total of 12,000 satellites.

With this launch, SpaceX also accomplished its 69th orbital mission across all of its launch sites, further demonstrating the company’s expertise and capability in the space industry.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and technology, with frequent launches and innovative practices. The company’s commitment to reusability and expanding global connectivity is reshaping the future of space travel and communication.

