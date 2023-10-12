سیل ته د سټلایټ مستقیم معرفي کول: د سټلایټ لخوا تحویل شوي ګرځنده تلیفون خدمت

Starlink, the satellite internet company launched by SpaceX, has revealed its plans for a satellite-delivered cell phone service called “Starlink Direct to Cell.” This new service aims to provide ubiquitous coverage using cellphone towers in space, enabling users to access voice, text, and data services through their smartphones. The timeline presented by Starlink indicates that text service will be available in 2024, followed by voice and data service in 2025, and IoT (Internet of Things) service in 2025.

Unlike existing satellite phone connectivity options that require specialized hardware, Starlink Direct to Cell will utilize LTE modems on its satellites to transmit internet directly to smartphones. This represents a significant advancement over current networks, as Starlink’s satellites operate at a lower orbit of approximately 550 km, compared to other networks like Apple’s Globalstar network at 1,400 km and the Iridium network at 781 km. Additionally, SpaceX’s development of the world’s largest rocket, Starship, allows for the launch of larger satellites with more powerful antennas, making it easier for smartphones to connect to the closer and bigger satellites.

SpaceX claims that once the service is operational, it will seamlessly integrate with existing LTE smartphones without the need for hardware, firmware, or special apps. Users will be able to access text, voice, and data services as long as they have a clear view of the sky. Starlink will make hardware changes to its satellites to equip them with the required LTE technology.

While the scheduled timeline for the rollout is subject to change, Starlink plans to deploy satellites with Direct to Cell capability initially using the Falcon 9 rocket, and later with the larger capacity of the Starship rocket. The involvement of Starship will enable the deployment of full-size satellites, as current “V2 Mini” variants are being used due to Starship delays. Starlink has partnered with various cell phone companies, including T-Mobile, Rodgers, KDDI, Optus, One NZ, and Salt, with additional partnerships being sought.

In summary, Starlink Direct to Cell aims to revolutionize satellite phone connectivity by providing ubiquitous coverage through LTE modems on its satellites. With advances in satellite technology and the use of larger satellites, this service will enable seamless access to text, voice, and data services on standard smartphones. While specific speed expectations are not reiterated, initial claims suggested speeds of 2-4Mbps. SpaceX’s ambitious project timeline should be taken with caution, but the company is actively working towards launching this service in the coming years.

