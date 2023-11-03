د سپیس واک نوي فعالیتونه او د 70 عملې د سفر لپاره طبي معاینات

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, part of the Expedition 70 crew on the International Space Station (ISS), recently completed a spacewalk to replace a trundle bearing assembly on the port solar alpha rotary joint. This joint allows the arrays to track the Sun and generate electricity to power the station. After their spacewalk, the astronauts underwent post-spacewalk medical exams, measuring vital signs such as temperature, blood pressure, and pulse.

In addition to their medical exams, Moghbeli and O’Hara performed various tasks, including cleaning up the Quest airlock and deactivating their spacesuits. They also participated in cognitive assessments and logged into computers for further research activities. Moghbeli downlinked imagery captured during the spacewalk, and O’Hara took photographs of spacesuit gloves for inspection and analysis by mission controllers on the ground.

While the spacewalk and post-spacewalk activities were ongoing, Commander Andreas Mogensen, Flight Engineer Satoshi Furukawa, and other astronauts participated in a conference with ground specialists to discuss the previous day’s spacewalk activities. They reviewed the mission’s progress, shared updates, and sought further guidance.

Meanwhile, the ISS residents engaged in various research and maintenance activities. Cosmonaut Nikolai Chub explored spacecraft and robotic piloting techniques for future planetary missions and tested a 3D printer that could reduce dependency on supply missions from Earth. Cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov focused on maintaining life support and electronics hardware.

The Expedition 70 crew continues to carry out their assignments, contributing to scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration on the ISS.

