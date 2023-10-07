د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د وینس د بریښنا رازونه د ناسا د پارکر سولر پروب لخوا افشا شوي

Byويکي سټاوروپولو

Oct 7، 2023
د وینس د بریښنا رازونه د ناسا د پارکر سولر پروب لخوا افشا شوي

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, on its mission to study the secrets of the universe, has brought new insights into the phenomenon of lightning on Venus. The spacecraft, which primarily orbits the Sun, also routinely flies past Venus, allowing it to gather crucial data about the planet.

Recent findings from the Parker Solar Probe challenge the traditional understanding of Venusian lightning. It is now suggested that the flashes of light observed on Venus might not be lightning bolts but instead meteors burning up in the planet’s atmosphere. This revelation comes after a 2021 study failed to detect the radio waves typically associated with lightning on Venus.

The debate surrounding Venusian lightning has persisted for nearly four decades, and this new data may finally bring clarity to the scientific question. While Venus may still experience some lightning, it appears to be less prevalent than previously believed.

The Parker Solar Probe is a highly capable spacecraft that continues to make groundbreaking discoveries. Its mission relies on Venus for gravity assists, which guide the spacecraft closer to the Sun. By utilizing the gravitational force of Venus, the Parker Solar Probe is able to reduce its orbital energy and reach greater proximity to the Sun, allowing for the study of the solar wind and other properties of the near-Sun environment.

As scientists analyze the data collected during this historic mission, a better understanding of Venus and its lightning storms is expected to emerge. Further research will help unravel the mysteries of this fascinating planet and its celestial phenomena.

سرچینې:
– NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/parker-solar-probe-mission
– Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory: https://www.jhuapl.edu/
– Space.com: https://www.space.com/
– Journal Geophysical Research Letters: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/19448007

