د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

په لومړیو کهکشانونو کې د ستورو جوړښت: د پرله پسې او غیر فعال فعالیتونو یوه دوره

Byګابریل بوتا

Oct 7، 2023
په لومړیو کهکشانونو کې د ستورو جوړښت: د پرله پسې او غیر فعال فعالیتونو یوه دوره

In a recent study, researchers have identified a fascinating pattern in the star formation activity of early galaxies. Instead of an ongoing and consistent rate of star formation, these galaxies exhibit a cyclical pattern of on-and-off bursts. This pattern results in significant fluctuations in the brightness of these galaxies.

Lead researcher Dr. Sun explains that the light observed by telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) originates from the young stars formed in these galaxies. As the star formation activity fluctuates, so does the amount of light emitted.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges the traditional understanding of star formation, which primarily focused on steady and continuous processes. Instead, it introduces a new perspective, highlighting the dynamic nature of starbirth in the early universe.

The cyclical nature of star formation in these galaxies suggests the existence of external factors influencing their activity. Researchers speculate that interactions between galaxies, as well as the presence of supermassive black holes at their centers, may play a crucial role in triggering these bursts of star formation.

Understanding the mechanisms behind the fluctuations in star formation activity in early galaxies is key to unraveling the mysteries of galaxy evolution. Further research and observations with advanced telescopes like the JWST will shed more light on this intriguing phenomenon.

In conclusion, the study reveals that star formation in early galaxies follows a pattern of on-and-off activity, leading to significant fluctuations in brightness. This discovery challenges traditional notions of star formation and underscores the importance of investigating the external factors that drive these cycles. Further exploration of this phenomenon will provide valuable insights into the evolution of galaxies.

سرچینې:
– “In contrast to forming stars at a nearly constant rate, the star formation activity in those early galaxies went on-and-off, on-and-off, with some large fluctuations over time. This, in turn, drives large variations in their brightness because the light seen by telescopes like JWST was emitted by the young stars formed in those galaxies,” Sun said.

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

ایلون مسک پلان لري چې په دریو څخه تر څلورو کلونو کې مریخ ته ولاړ شي، د سټارشپ لانچ بریالیتوب په اړه خوشبیني څرګندوي

Oct 9، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

د جان فنرټي یادول: د ګارډا سیوچانا بدلیدونکي نړۍ ته یوه کتنه

Oct 9، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

په نیو میکسیکو کې د فوسیل شوي انساني پښو نښې ممکن په امریکا کې د انسانانو ترټولو زاړه شواهد وي

Oct 9، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

ایلون مسک پلان لري چې په دریو څخه تر څلورو کلونو کې مریخ ته ولاړ شي، د سټارشپ لانچ بریالیتوب په اړه خوشبیني څرګندوي

Oct 9، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

د جان فنرټي یادول: د ګارډا سیوچانا بدلیدونکي نړۍ ته یوه کتنه

Oct 9، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

په نیو میکسیکو کې د فوسیل شوي انساني پښو نښې ممکن په امریکا کې د انسانانو ترټولو زاړه شواهد وي

Oct 9، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

د لرغونې ونې حلقې 14,300 کاله وړاندې لوی لمریز طوفان څرګندوي

Oct 9، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها