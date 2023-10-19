د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

لرغوني جینومونه په انسانانو کې د نیندرتال DNA په اړه نور معلومات څرګندوي

Byرابرټ اندریو

Oct 19، 2023
A recent study published in the journal Science Advances has provided new insights into the Neanderthal DNA carried by human populations in Europe and Asia. By analyzing a large dataset of ancient genomes, scientists have gained a better understanding of the genetic legacy of our archaic relatives and how it is distributed among modern humans.

Most people today carry a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA, a result of interbreeding between our ancestors and Neanderthals before their extinction around 40,000 years ago. However, researchers have observed that the prevalence of Neanderthal DNA is slightly higher in East Asian populations compared to European populations.

This discrepancy has puzzled scientists, as Neanderthal remains have been found extensively in Europe and the Middle East, but not further east of the Altai Mountains in Central Asia. To explain this inconsistency, the researchers analyzed the distribution of Neanderthal DNA in human genomes over the past 40,000 years.

They found that the proportion of Neanderthal DNA in ancient hunter-gatherer populations in Europe after the extinction of Neanderthals was slightly higher than in those living in Asia. This suggests that the current pattern of higher Neanderthal ancestry in Asian populations developed at a later stage, during the Neolithic transition when farming became more prevalent.

During this transition, the first farmers from Anatolia began to mix with existing hunter-gatherers in Western and Northern Europe, resulting in a dilution of Neanderthal DNA in European populations. The researchers also noted that they had less information about how this transition unfolded in Asia due to a lack of data.

This study highlights the importance of ancient genomes in unraveling the genetic history of human populations. Understanding the distribution of Neanderthal DNA can provide insights into our evolutionary past and potentially shed light on its medical relevance today. For example, previous research has suggested that Neanderthal DNA may influence the course of Covid-19 infection.

Overall, this research contributes to our growing knowledge of Neanderthal genetics and its impact on modern human populations. By analyzing ancient genomes, scientists can continue to uncover the fascinating story of our ancient relatives and their enduring legacy in our DNA.

سرچینې:
– Science Advances, DOI:
– CNN (Source: https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/19/world/neanderthal-dna-genome-study-scn/index.html)

