Robots are revolutionizing the way we approach space maintenance and repair tasks. Their adaptability to the harsh space environment and ability to perform complex assembly processes make them invaluable for space technology development. To further enhance their capabilities, researchers from the Beijing Institute of Technology have proposed a novel control method based on the variable damping characteristics of the human arm.

Traditionally, manipulator control in space operations has faced limitations when adapting to diverse assembly tasks and handling vibrations, often resulting in assembly failure. However, by applying a human-like variable admittance control method, robots can achieve increased safety, robustness, and adaptability during space assembly. The team’s findings were published in Cyborg and Bionic Systems on September 6, 2023.

Compliance control has been the primary method for enabling robots to perform complex assembly tasks, but achieving the required precision and adaptability has proved challenging. To overcome these obstacles, researchers have explored various compliance control methods like damping control, stiffness control, force/position hybrid control, and fuzzy adaptive control algorithms. These methods aim to improve the efficiency and adaptability of robots, particularly in unknown environments.

The research team focused on the contact between the manipulator and the assembled object, recognizing the importance of damping to prevent excessive contact force and vibration damage. By analyzing the movement data of the human arm during the assembly process, they identified the dynamic characteristics of the human and applied this feature to robots. Additionally, they studied various scenarios during satellite assembly and identified three contact patterns for improved modeling and control.

To validate their findings, the team conducted a simulation verification of space satellite assembly using a ground experimental platform. Their robotic platform measured forces and torques in three directions: X, Y, and Z. The application of the human-like variable parameter admittance controller during the robot satellite assembly experiment successfully demonstrated its effectiveness.

While human-like control strategies significantly enhance robot adaptability, precision, and controllability in space assembly and maintenance tasks, there is still room for further improvement. The development of durable and reliable robots capable of withstanding harsh space environments remains a crucial research focus.

The advancements in humanoid control strategies hold immense potential for the future of space exploration and development. They can enhance mission efficiency, safety, and reliability. As we continue to push the boundaries of space technology, this research provides valuable insights into the possibilities and challenges of robotic satellite assembly.

ډیری پوښتل شوي پوښتنې (FAQ)

1. What is compliance control in robotic assembly?

Compliance control is a method that enables robots to perform complex assembly tasks by allowing them to adjust their behavior based on external forces and conditions. It helps improve the adaptability and efficiency of robots during assembly processes.

2. Why is damping important in satellite assembly?

Damping is necessary during satellite assembly to dissipate energy and restrain vibration. It helps prevent excessive contact force that could damage the object being assembled. Objects with larger damping consume energy more rapidly under external forces.

3. What are the benefits of human-like control strategies in space assembly?

Human-like control strategies improve the adaptability, precision, and controllability of robots performing space assembly and maintenance tasks. These strategies allow robots to handle complex scenarios and unknown environments more effectively.

4. What are the challenges in developing humanoid robots for space assembly?

Developing humanoid robots capable of flexible assembly tasks comparable to real humans remains a significant challenge. These robots need to be durable and reliable enough to withstand the harsh space environment while performing intricate assembly processes.

5. How can advancements in humanoid control strategies impact space exploration?

Advancements in humanoid control strategies can greatly enhance mission efficiency, safety, and reliability during space exploration. These strategies enable robots to handle complex tasks, mitigating health risks for humans in space stations and addressing the challenges of repairing spacecraft in space.

Source: Beijing Institute of Technology – Cyborg and Bionic Systems