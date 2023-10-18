د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د کائنات د توسعې اندازه کولو کې پرمختګ

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 18، 2023
د کائنات د توسعې اندازه کولو کې پرمختګ

A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

سرچینې:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

By Mampho Brescia

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

ناسا د مشتري د سپوږمۍ Io تفصيلي عکسونه خپروي او د مشتري په اتموسفیر کې نوې ځانګړنه کشفوي

Oct 20، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

نوي موندل شوي CCTV فوٹیج په میلبورن کې د لوډ بنګ دمخه د رڼا فلش څرګندوي

Oct 20، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د لمر له مړینې څخه ژغورل: د سیارې برخلیک V

Oct 20، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

ناسا د مشتري د سپوږمۍ Io تفصيلي عکسونه خپروي او د مشتري په اتموسفیر کې نوې ځانګړنه کشفوي

Oct 20، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

نوي موندل شوي CCTV فوٹیج په میلبورن کې د لوډ بنګ دمخه د رڼا فلش څرګندوي

Oct 20، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د لمر له مړینې څخه ژغورل: د سیارې برخلیک V

Oct 20، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

په پړسیدلو مالګو کې د الکترون نوي حالتونه کولی شي د مالګې د تیلو ریکټورونو فعالیت اغیزه وکړي

Oct 20، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها