څیړونکي د الماسونو په کوانټم سمیلیټرونو بدلولو کې پرمختګ کوي

Scientists from Washington University in St. Louis have made significant strides in transforming diamonds into quantum simulators, according to a study published in Physical Review Letters. Led by assistant professor of physics Chong Zu, the team used diamonds as a quantum system by bombarding them with nitrogen atoms to create flaws in the crystal structure. These flaws were then filled with electrons that possess quantum properties such as spin and magnetism.

Using this imperfect crystal structure, the researchers were able to simulate complex quantum dynamics, an incredibly challenging task for classical computers. Quantum systems have exponentially growing dimensions with each added particle, making them difficult to simulate using traditional computing methods. However, by engineering a controllable quantum system within the diamonds, the team was able to directly simulate quantum phenomena and observe the results.

The system created by Zu and his team was able to maintain stability for up to 10 milliseconds, which is an extended period of time in the quantum world. Unlike other quantum simulators that require ultra-cold temperatures, this diamond-based system operates at room temperature. To prevent thermalization, where the system absorbs excessive energy and loses its unique quantum features, the researchers drove the system quickly enough to delay this process and maintain stability.

This advancement in diamond-based quantum simulators opens up new possibilities for studying many-body quantum physics, predicting emergent phenomena, and developing increasingly sensitive quantum sensors. The longer a quantum system can maintain its quantum state, the higher its sensitivity. Zu and his team are collaborating with other scientists to gain new insights across various disciplines, including physics, earth sciences, and biology.

This research showcases the potential of diamonds as a valuable resource in the field of quantum computing and simulation. By harnessing the quantum properties of these crystals, scientists can further explore the intricate workings of the quantum world and develop practical applications in a wide range of fields.

Guanghui He et al, Quasi-Floquet Prethermalization in a Disordered Dipolar Spin Ensemble in Diamond, Physical Review Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.130401

