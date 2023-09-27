د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د ناسا فضانورد او روسی فضانورد د ریکارډ ماتونکي فضا ماموریت وروسته ځمکې ته راستانه شول

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 27، 2023
د ناسا فضانورد او روسی فضانورد د ریکارډ ماتونکي فضا ماموریت وروسته ځمکې ته راستانه شول

Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully completed a groundbreaking 371-day mission in space and returned to Earth on Wednesday. Their extraordinary journey covered a distance of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth, setting a new record for the longest single spaceflight by an American.

The team safely undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft and landed in Kazakhstan, bringing an end to a mission that was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an unexpected leak in the Russian spacecraft detected in December 2022.

Frank Rubio, who launched into space on September 21, 2022, surpassed the previous record for the longest single United States spaceflight on September 11, 2023, which was previously held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for 355 days.

During his time aboard the ISS, Rubio made significant contributions to various scientific investigations. These included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight conditions and examining the effects of exercise on humans during extended missions. The findings from Rubio’s research will provide valuable insights as NASA prepares for future long-duration missions.

Despite the challenges and the unexpected extension of their mission, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin remained dedicated to their work, advancing our understanding of life in space. Their remarkable achievements have not only contributed to scientific knowledge but have also set a new benchmark for future astronauts.

سرچینې:
– ناسا

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د چندریان-3 ماډل په اړه ساینسي وسیله د راتلونکي Exoplanet مطالعې لپاره کافي معلومات لیږي

Sep 28، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

چندریان-3: د ویکرم لینډر او پراګیان روور لپاره هیلې کمې شوې

Sep 28، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د JWST مشاهدې د ستوري ککړتیا وړاندیز کوي چې د TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet اندازه کولو سره مداخله کوي

Sep 28، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د چندریان-3 ماډل په اړه ساینسي وسیله د راتلونکي Exoplanet مطالعې لپاره کافي معلومات لیږي

Sep 28، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

چندریان-3: د ویکرم لینډر او پراګیان روور لپاره هیلې کمې شوې

Sep 28، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د JWST مشاهدې د ستوري ککړتیا وړاندیز کوي چې د TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet اندازه کولو سره مداخله کوي

Sep 28، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

بل نږدې زنګ: اسټرایډ 2023 SW6 ځمکې ته نږدې کیږي

Sep 28، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها