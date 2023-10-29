New Paediatric Trauma Care Facility to be Established at KGMU with AIIMS Collaboration

Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is set to establish a state-of-the-art paediatric trauma care facility in collaboration with the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal. The key objective of this facility is to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of paediatric trauma cases, as it can be challenging for children to effectively communicate their injuries.

Director of AIIMS, Bhopal, Professor Ajai Singh, highlighted the need for a specialized approach to paediatric trauma cases due to the unique nature of these injuries. Unlike adults who can provide detailed information, children may struggle to articulate their pain and the location of their injuries. Professor Singh emphasized, “A child might just keep on crying till the time they get relief.” As a result, accurate diagnosis and swift treatment become crucial in these cases.

To ensure the success of this initiative, resident doctors from KGMU will visit AIIMS, Bhopal to gain expertise in handling paediatric trauma emergencies. By observing the protocols and procedures implemented at AIIMS, they will be able to learn effective strategies that can be incorporated into the development of the paediatric trauma care facility at KGMU.

This collaborative effort between KGMU and AIIMS, Bhopal showcases the significance of knowledge-sharing and the importance of specialized care in addressing the unique challenges faced in paediatric trauma cases. By improving diagnostic capabilities and treatment outcomes, this facility will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on contributing towards the well-being of children in need of trauma care.

1. What is the purpose of the paediatric trauma care facility being developed at KGMU?

The purpose of this facility is to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of paediatric trauma cases by addressing the challenges faced in effectively communicating the injuries experienced by children.

2. Why is specialized care necessary for paediatric trauma cases?

Specialized care is necessary for paediatric trauma cases due to the unique challenges posed by children’s limited ability to articulate their pain and identify the precise location of their injuries.

3. How will KGMU collaborate with AIIMS, Bhopal to develop the facility?

Resident doctors from KGMU will visit AIIMS, Bhopal to learn effective strategies and procedures for handling paediatric trauma emergencies. This knowledge will be utilized in the development of the paediatric trauma care facility at KGMU.

