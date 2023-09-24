د ښار ژوند

د کیریبین بکس جیلیفش د خنډونو څخه مخنیوي زده کړه

ويکي سټاوروپولو

Sep 24، 2023
د کیریبین بکس جیلیفش د خنډونو څخه مخنیوي زده کړه

Researchers have discovered that Caribbean box jellyfish, despite their small size and lack of a brain, possess the ability to learn from visual cues and avoid swimming into obstacles. This remarkable cognitive ability, known as “associative learning,” has never before been observed in animals with such a primitive nervous system.

The Caribbean box jellyfish, which measures less than a centimeter in size, typically lacks the intellectual capacity to exhibit complex behaviors. However, this study reveals that they can learn and adapt their behavior based on their surroundings.

The researchers compared the jellyfish’s performance of associative learning to that of more advanced animals, such as fruit flies and mice, which possess more developed nervous systems. Surprisingly, the jellyfish displayed a similar level of cognitive ability despite their simple neural structure.

Associative learning involves forming associations between a stimulus and a particular outcome. In this case, the jellyfish learned to associate visual cues with the presence of obstacles. By visually perceiving their surroundings, the jellyfish could then alter their swimming patterns to avoid colliding with barriers.

The discovery of this unexpected cognitive ability in Caribbean box jellyfish not only expands our understanding of their behavior but also challenges preconceived notions about the relationship between brain complexity and cognitive skills. Further research will be needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms behind this learning process in the jellyfish.

By ويکي سټاوروپولو

