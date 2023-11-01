د راتلونکي نسل د جاذبې څپې څارونکو سره د منځنیو تور سوراخونو رازونه خلاصول

The mysteries of the universe continue to fascinate us, sparking our curiosity about what lies beyond and driving us to explore further. In 2015, a monumental achievement was made when scientists detected the long-theorized gravitational waves, confirming Albert Einstein’s visionary predictions. This remarkable discovery opened up a new realm of possibilities, pushing us to wonder what more we can uncover about the vast universe we are a part of.

Thus far, we have successfully detected numerous gravitational waves emanating from mergers of stellar mass black holes using the advanced detectors Virgo and LIGO. However, these detectors have limitations and cannot detect mergers involving more massive black holes due to their slower occurrence. As a result, our knowledge horizon has shifted once again, and our quest to understand the universe has now led us to the compelling realm of intermediate mass black hole mergers.

Intermediate black holes are elusive and challenging to detect. With masses ranging from 100 to one million solar masses, only a few candidates have been identified based on indirect evidence. However, these enigmatic entities hold immense significance as they are believed to be the precursors to supermassive black holes, such as the one residing at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.

To unravel the secrets of intermediate black holes and their relationship to supermassive black holes, a recent paper titled “Identifying heavy stellar black holes at cosmological distances with next-generation gravitational-wave observatories” explores the potential of two groundbreaking observatories: the Einstein Telescope and the Cosmic Explorer.

Authored by Stephen Fairhurst, Head of the Gravity Exploration Institute at Cardiff University, the paper focuses on the detection of binary black holes with combined masses ranging from 100 million to 600 million solar masses. The current generation of detectors faces challenges in identifying these events, but the Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer offer promising solutions.

According to the paper, “The next-generation of ground-based GW observatories, specifically the Einstein Telescope (ET) and Cosmic Explorer (CE), will open the prospect of detecting the GW signatures of merging BBHs over a wider mass range and deeper redshifts, extending the realm of observations to BBHs out to z ~ 30, when the first stars began to shine, and into the intermediate-mass range of 100–1000.”

With the help of these advanced observatories, astrophysicists aim to gain insights into the formation, evolution, and demography of stellar and intermediate mass black holes throughout the history of the universe. By penetrating cosmological distances with their increased sensitivity and frequency coverage, the Einstein Telescope and Cosmic Explorer hold the key to unlocking the origin and secrets of these enigmatic celestial bodies.

Q: What are the Einstein Telescope and the Cosmic Explorer?

A: The Einstein Telescope is a proposed gravitational wave observatory under consideration by several nations in the European Union. The Cosmic Explorer is another third-generation gravitational wave observatory being considered by the USA.

Q: What is the significance of intermediate black hole mergers?

A: Intermediate black holes are believed to be the seeds for supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies. Understanding their nature and evolution sheds light on the formation of these massive cosmic entities.

Q: How will the next-generation observatories improve black hole detection?

A: The Einstein Telescope and the Cosmic Explorer offer enhanced sensitivity and wider frequency coverage, allowing for the detection of gravitational wave signatures from intermediate mass black hole mergers, expanding our knowledge of these enigmatic cosmic phenomena.