د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

نوې ستراتیژي د انتخاب کاربن مونو اکسایډ الیکټرولیسز ته وده ورکوي

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 16، 2023
نوې ستراتیژي د انتخاب کاربن مونو اکسایډ الیکټرولیسز ته وده ورکوي

Researchers from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed a novel strategy to improve the selectivity of carbon monoxide (CO) electrolysis to acetate. The team constructed metal-organic interfaces to create favorable reaction microenvironments, resulting in a significant increase in the production of acetate.

Alkaline CO2 electrolysis has the potential to produce multicarbon (C2+) products like acetate and ethylene, but its efficiency in utilizing CO2 is still limited. Tandem electrolysis, which combines solid oxide or acidic CO2 electrolysis with CO and alkaline CO electrolysis in sequential stages, has demonstrated higher carbon efficiency. However, the selective generation of a specific C2+ product remains a challenge in CO electrolysis.

In this study, the researchers employed in-situ electrochemical reconstruction of molecular Cu complexes to construct Cu-organic interfaces. This allowed them to tune the reaction microenvironments surrounding catalytically active sites. The Cu-organic interfaces enhanced CO adsorption, lowered the energy barrier for C-C coupling, and facilitated the formation of acetate.

The results were impressive, as they achieved an acetate Faradaic efficiency of 84.2% and an acetate carbon selectivity of 92.1% at a current density of 500 mA cm-2. The maximum acetate partial current density reached 605 mA cm-2, with an acetate yield of 63.4%. These findings demonstrate the potential of metal-organic interfaces in tailoring reaction microenvironments for highly selective production of specific C2+ products through CO electrolysis.

The research opens up new possibilities for the utilization of CO2 and the production of valuable chemicals through efficient electrolysis processes. By enhancing selectivity and yield, this strategy contributes to the development of sustainable and economically viable technologies for carbon utilization.

سرچینه: د چین د علومو اکاډمۍ

By Mampho Brescia

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

آیا د کومیټ 2/P Encke او Taurid meteors به ​​سږکال کتونکي 'چل' یا 'علاج' وکړي؟

Oct 17، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
ساینس

روښانه انتقالي سروې (BTS) د بوټو چلول شوي دوربینونه نوي سوپرنووا کشف، تایید او طبقه بندي کوي

Oct 17، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

اټومي ساعتونه: د خورا دقیق وخت ساتلو په لور یو ګام

Oct 17، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

آیا د کومیټ 2/P Encke او Taurid meteors به ​​سږکال کتونکي 'چل' یا 'علاج' وکړي؟

Oct 17، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

روښانه انتقالي سروې (BTS) د بوټو چلول شوي دوربینونه نوي سوپرنووا کشف، تایید او طبقه بندي کوي

Oct 17، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

اټومي ساعتونه: د خورا دقیق وخت ساتلو په لور یو ګام

Oct 17، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

د عطارد د مقناطوسفیر د څپو غږونه

Oct 17، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها