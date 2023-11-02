په کوانټم فزیک کې پرمختګ د اسپینارون پراسرار اغیز افشا کوي

Scientists from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg (JMU) and the Jülich Research Centre in Germany have made a groundbreaking discovery in quantum physics: the existence of a new quantum state called the spinaron. This revelation challenges prevailing assumptions about the behavior of low-temperature conductive materials and has the potential to reshape our understanding of theoretical quantum physics.

In the experiment, a cobalt atom placed on a copper surface was exposed to a strong magnetic field under extremely cold conditions. The researchers observed a fascinating phenomenon—the spin of the cobalt atom constantly flipped back and forth. To illustrate this, they compared the cobalt atom to a spinning rugby ball in a ball pit, displacing the surrounding balls in a wave-like manner.

The combination of the intense magnetic field and an iron tip added to their atomic-scale scanning tunneling microscope allowed the researchers to visualize the magnetic spin of the cobalt atom. This continual switching of spin excited the electrons in the copper surface, causing them to oscillate and bond with the cobalt atom.

This startling discovery challenges the established Kondo effect, which explains the electrical resistance in cold materials that contain magnetic impurities. Under the Kondo effect, electron interactions should neutralize the magnetic moment of the cobalt atom. However, in this experiment, the cobalt atom maintained its magnetism while interacting with the electrons, defying the predictions of the Kondo effect.

The implications of the spinaron effect extend beyond this specific experiment. It calls into question the long-standing understanding of quantum activity when metals like cobalt and copper are combined. The scientists responsible for the discovery anticipate that spinarons may have wider applications, requiring a reexamination of scenarios where the Kondo effect was previously assumed to apply.

While this breakthrough provides valuable insights into the behavior of matter at the atomic level, its immediate practical applications are yet to be determined. However, understanding the physics of magnetic moments on metal surfaces is crucial for advancing fundamental research in the field. As experimental physicist Matthias Bode from JMU sums it up, “Our discovery is important for understanding the physics of magnetic moments on metal surfaces…While the correlation effect is a watershed moment in fundamental research for understanding the behavior of matter, I can’t build an actual switch from it.”

The research, published in Nature Physics, paves the way for further exploration of the spinaron effect and a deeper understanding of the intricate nature of quantum physics.

