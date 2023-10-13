د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

په فضا کې د مخابراتو د انقلاب لپاره د NASA ژوره فضا نظری مخابراتو (DSOC) تجربه

Byرابرټ اندریو

Oct 13، 2023
په فضا کې د مخابراتو د انقلاب لپاره د NASA ژوره فضا نظری مخابراتو (DSOC) تجربه

NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment, a part of the agency’s Psyche spacecraft, launched on October 13, marking a major milestone in space communications. DSOC is a revolutionary technology that aims to demonstrate laser, or optical, communications beyond the Earth-Moon system.

Laser communications offer a quantum leap in data rates, with a capacity 10 to 100 times higher than traditional radio telecommunications systems used in spacecraft. This breakthrough will allow future space missions to transmit higher-resolution images, larger volumes of scientific data, and even live-streaming video back to Earth.

The DSOC laser transceiver consists of a near-infrared laser transmitter for sending high-rate data to Earth and a pioneering photon-counting camera to receive laser beams from Earth. During the initial two years of Psyche’s journey to the metal-rich asteroid, the DSOC will communicate with two ground stations in Southern California, showcasing its ability to transmit high-rate data over distances of up to 240 million miles (390 million kilometers).

According to Abi Biswas, DSOC’s project technologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, laser communications have already been proven successful for near-Earth orbit and Moon-orbiting satellites. However, deep space communications present new challenges that the DSOC technology aims to overcome. If successful, DSOC will improve data-return capacity by 10 to 100 times, supporting future NASA ambitions such as sending astronauts to Mars.

This groundbreaking technology has the potential to revolutionize space communications, enabling more efficient and advanced missions to explore our solar system. By harnessing the power of laser communications, NASA can enhance its scientific discoveries and pave the way for human exploration of the cosmos.

سرچینې:
– NASA Technology Twitter: @NASA_Technology (October 13, 2023)
– NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory: https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?release=2021-180#gs.etprmz

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

هیلیوسفیر: یو لوی بلبل زموږ د لمریز سیسټم شاوخوا دی

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د کوکیز پوهیدل: هغه څه چې تاسو ورته اړتیا لرئ پوه شئ

Oct 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

ناسا ځمکې ته نږدې اسټروایډ کشف کړ

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

هیلیوسفیر: یو لوی بلبل زموږ د لمریز سیسټم شاوخوا دی

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د کوکیز پوهیدل: هغه څه چې تاسو ورته اړتیا لرئ پوه شئ

Oct 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

ناسا ځمکې ته نږدې اسټروایډ کشف کړ

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د نهه سیارې لپاره پراسرار لټون: حقیقت یا افسانه؟

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها