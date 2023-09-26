NASA زموږ د کهکشان د جاذبې څپې تقلید کوي

NASA researchers have made significant progress in simulating the gravitational waves in our galaxy. Using ground-based observatories, they have detected numerous events involving the merging of stellar-mass black holes, neutron stars, or both. These signals, which last less than a minute, have high frequencies and can occur anywhere in the sky. The sources of these signals are located beyond our galaxy.

Cecilia Chirenti, a researcher at the University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, explained that binary systems in the Milky Way are also expected to contain compact objects such as white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes in close orbits. However, due to the need to detect their gravitational waves, a space observatory is necessary.

Gravitational waves are disturbances in the fabric of space-time that are caused by the acceleration of massive objects. They were first predicted by Albert Einstein in his general theory of relativity. These waves allow scientists to observe the violent and energetic events happening in our universe, such as the collision of black holes or the explosion of supernovae.

NASA’s simulation work aims to better understand the dynamics and behavior of these gravitational waves within our galaxy. By studying the characteristics of these waves, researchers hope to gain insight into the nature of the systems that produce them and the objects involved in the mergers.

The results of this research have the potential to enhance our understanding of the universe and its fundamental processes. With further advancements in technology and the development of space observatories dedicated to detecting gravitational waves, scientists can continue to explore the mysteries of the cosmos.

سرچینې:

– ناسا

– University of Maryland, College Park

تعریفونه:

– Gravitational waves: Disturbances in the fabric of space-time caused by the acceleration of massive objects.

– Binary systems: Systems consisting of two astronomical objects orbiting around their common center of mass.

– Neutron star: A highly dense celestial object formed by the gravitational collapse of a massive star during a supernova.