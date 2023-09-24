د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د NASA OSIRIS-REx کیپسول د اسټرایډ نمونې سره ځمکې ته ټاکل شوی

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 24، 2023
د NASA OSIRIS-REx کیپسول د اسټرایډ نمونې سره ځمکې ته ټاکل شوی

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule is scheduled to make a parachute landing in the Utah desert on Sunday, marking the end of its seven-year long mission. If the landing is successful, it will be the third and largest asteroid sample to have ever been brought to Earth.

Launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona in September 2016, the OSIRIS-REx mission aimed to collect samples from Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid rich in carbon. After four years, the capsule successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected approximately 250 grams of dust.

NASA scientist Amy Simon described the upcoming sample return as “historic,” noting that it will be the largest sample brought back since the Apollo moon rocks. The samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth.

The safe landing of the capsule is considered risky, but mission managers at NASA are optimistic about a “spot-on” touchdown. The successful return of the asteroid sample will be a significant achievement for the mission and for future asteroid exploration.

سرچینې:
رویټرز
– AFP

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

SpaceX په بریالیتوب سره 21 ستوري لینک سپوږمکۍ مدار ته واستول

Sep 25، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

د طبیعي سرچینو لپاره د ځای سپړنه: د ځمکې د کمښت لپاره حل؟

Sep 25، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

د سپوږمۍ له اوبو څخه د سپوږمکۍ سونګ: د فضا اکتشاف او اقتصاد راتلونکی

Sep 25، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

SpaceX په بریالیتوب سره 21 ستوري لینک سپوږمکۍ مدار ته واستول

Sep 25، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

د طبیعي سرچینو لپاره د ځای سپړنه: د ځمکې د کمښت لپاره حل؟

Sep 25، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

د سپوږمۍ له اوبو څخه د سپوږمکۍ سونګ: د فضا اکتشاف او اقتصاد راتلونکی

Sep 25، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

د لومړني انسان جنین پراختیا پیچلتیاوې

Sep 25، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها