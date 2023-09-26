د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

پراسرار آرک په ګرینلینډ Fjord کې ښکاري

Byګابریل بوتا

Sep 26، 2023
پراسرار آرک په ګرینلینډ Fjord کې ښکاري

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د ورک شوي ډولونو په څیړنه کې پرمختګ: د پیړۍ زوړ RNA د تسمانیا پړانګ نمونې څخه ترتیب شوی

Sep 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

استروید 2023 SF6: د ځمکې سره نږدې لیدنه

Sep 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

د کولوراډو بولډر پوهنتون کې د بنسټیز مرکز هدف د فضا هوا وړاندوینې ته وده ورکول دي

Sep 27، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د ورک شوي ډولونو په څیړنه کې پرمختګ: د پیړۍ زوړ RNA د تسمانیا پړانګ نمونې څخه ترتیب شوی

Sep 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

استروید 2023 SF6: د ځمکې سره نږدې لیدنه

Sep 27، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

د کولوراډو بولډر پوهنتون کې د بنسټیز مرکز هدف د فضا هوا وړاندوینې ته وده ورکول دي

Sep 27، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

عصبي ساینس پوهان د مدغم شوي معلوماتو تیوري سره ټکر کوي

Sep 27، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها