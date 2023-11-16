Revolutionary Technology Enables Planetary Rovers to Improve Safety and Performance

Unmanned rovers are crucial for exploring the challenging terrains of other planets and moons. NASA’s Mars and lunar exploration rovers have provided significant insights into these alien worlds. However, the loose and uneven surfaces of planetary environments pose a significant challenge to rover mobility, often resulting in slipping and potential mission failures.

To address this issue, researchers at the Shibaura Institute of Technology have developed a groundbreaking technology inspired by human muscles. By detecting changes in the shape of the rover’s chassis, this innovative technique enables the identification of slip conditions, ultimately improving the safety and efficacy of autonomous travel.

Previous methods of determining slip conditions relied heavily on visual data from cameras, which had limitations in distinguishing between different topographical elements such as boulders and loose sand. The new system takes a different approach by focusing on learning about traction on each wheel, allowing the rover to quickly recognize its traveling condition and adjust accordingly to prevent slipping.

In their study, Professor Kojiro Iizuka and Dr. Kohei Inaba of Shibaura Institute of Technology classified the rover’s shape change, or strain, into two categories: displacement of strain and vibrational shift in strain. By analyzing strain displacement data with nuclear chain fibers and strain velocity with nuclear bag fibers, they were able to detect changes in forces acting on the rover vertically and in the direction of its motion.

The rate of strain change proved to be a reliable indicator of slippage, enabling real-time evaluation of the rover’s travel condition. By incorporating this information, the system can guide the rover to make necessary adjustments and avoid slipping incidents. Additionally, the technology also demonstrates the capability to detect environmental obstacles like pebbles and stones, further enhancing rover safety and efficiency.

While initially developed for planetary rovers, the potential applications of this technology extend beyond exploring other worlds. The researchers believe it can be beneficial for unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous driving in the future.

In conclusion, this revolutionary technology offers a significant stride towards advancing the safety and effectiveness of rovers on planetary missions, promising exciting new discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the universe.

ډیری پوښتل شوي پوښتنې (FAQ)

Q: What challenges do planetary rovers face in exploring other planets and moons?

A: Planetary rovers encounter difficulties due to the extreme terrains, including dunes, craters, slopes, and the presence of regolith, a fine powder that hampers mobility.

Q: How does the revolutionary technology improve rover safety and performance?

A: By monitoring changes in the shape of the rover’s chassis, the technology identifies slip conditions in real-time, allowing the rover to make necessary adjustments and avoid slipping incidents. It also detects environmental impediments like pebbles and stones, enhancing overall safety and efficiency.

Q: Can this technology be applied to other vehicles?

A: While initially developed for planetary rovers, the researchers believe the technology can be beneficial for unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous driving in the future.